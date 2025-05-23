Opinion

‘They don’t want anyone to know’: Straight answers to White House briefing questions May 23, 2025 / 04:41

Trump admin regulators launch investigation into Media Matters, adding to pattern

If it seems as if there have been a lot of new federal investigations into Democrats and their allies lately, it’s not your imagination.

May. 23, 2025, 1:22 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

