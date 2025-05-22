Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Psaki: The Trump administration fails the 3 a.m. phone call test May 6, 2025 / 11:46

Trump admin blocks Harvard from enrolling international students, escalating radical fight

The administration has gone from eliminating Harvard's grants to targeting its tax-exempt status to halting its ability to enroll international students.

May. 22, 2025, 2:36 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post