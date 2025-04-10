Opinion

Midweek Nightcap: Trump targets first term officials turned critics April 9, 2025 / 19:27

In authoritarian fashion, Trump orders probes into two ex-officials who defied him

The president's new efforts to target Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor are so radical that Liz Cheney described the tactics as “Stalinesque.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

