Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump admin thinks they’re ‘above the law’: Immigration attorney slams use of Alien Enemies Act March 17, 2025 / 09:28

Alina Habba launches probe into N.J.’s Democratic governor over immigration enforcement

Anyone who gets “in the way of what we are doing,” Habba said, “will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post