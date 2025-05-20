Trump admin’s Comey investigation is meant to stoke a culture of fear among Americans

This is an adapted excerpt from the May 19 episode of “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey over an image he shared on social media that showed seashells spelling out the phrase “8647” on a beach. (To “86” something is slang for getting rid of it and “47” appears to be a reference to Donald Trump, the 47th U.S. president.) On Monday, Comey sat down with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace for his first interview since that controversy over the now-deleted post broke out.

“It’s not my first rodeo,” Comey said, likely referring to past conflicts he’s had with Trump. “I would hate something like this … to happen to someone who doesn’t have my experience.”

“One of the real problems we have in this country right now is the use of the president’s power [to take aim] at individuals who don’t have my background or experience,” he added.

Comey is exactly right. One of the things we’ve seen this administration do is start with the powerful so it can gain the capitulation of everybody else.

