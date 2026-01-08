Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

We fought hard for this Colorado water project. Congress needs to override Trump’s veto.

In a Washington defined by division, Republicans and Democrats alike agreed that passing this bill was the right thing to do — everyone except the president.

Workers in yellow high-visibility safety garments and hard hats set a concrete bucket on the ground of a construction zone.
People continue construction on the Arkansas Valley Conduit in Pueblo, C.O., in 2023.Dominic Jackson / Bureau of Reclamation via Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By  Sen. John Hickenlooper  and  Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. John Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is a U.S. senator from Colorado.

Sen. Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet, a Democrat, is a U.S. senator from Colorado.