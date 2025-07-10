Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

DOJ’s criminal investigation of Comey and Brennan is a warning

This goes deeper than political revenge.

John Brennan makes first public comments since announcement of Trump DOJ investigation July 9, 2025 / 11:11
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.