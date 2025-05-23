Opinion

‘Enough to make you crazy’: Social Security chatbot talks in circles; DOGE further degrades service May 23, 2025 / 04:36

Leaked audio suggests Trump’s new Social Security chief had to Google his own job

The apparent fact that the new Social Security commissioner, up until recently, had no idea what his job entailed does not inspire confidence.

May. 23, 2025, 2:18 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

