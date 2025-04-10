Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Losing: Trump thwarted as major law firms sue, judge blocks deportation and protests erupt March 28, 2025 / 11:42

Why the White House’s latest law firm offensive is different from most

The president’s campaign against the legal profession reached a new level this week, though it’s not altogether clear why his latest target made the list.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post