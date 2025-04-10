Why the White House’s latest law firm offensive is different from most

Headed into this week, Donald Trump’s unprecedented campaign against the legal profession focused on eight prominent law firms — some of which responded to the offensive by fighting back, while others preferred capitulation.

The one thing they all have in common: The president conceded that the firms have “done nothing wrong,” but he’s targeting them anyway as part of a damaging and authoritarian-style attack.

This week, as Above The Law noted, the list grew from eight firms to nine.

Donald Trump signed a likely unconstitutional Executive Order targeting elite litigation firm Susman Godfrey. Similar to the other EOs aimed at Biglaw, the order purports to strip Susman attorneys of access to federal buildings, amongst other provisions.

As the president signed the order Wednesday, he noted that his target list included five other firms, which he did not identify.

White House aide Will Scharf told Reuters the latest order resembles previous actions the Trump administration has taken against law firms that it says have been involved in the “weaponization of government or actions of lawfare.”

As for whether the latest Trump target will choose appeasement, Susman Godfrey insisted that it will not. “There is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order,” the firm said in a written statement. “We believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it.”

The broader question, however, is why the president added this specific firm to his enemies list.

As a rule, there’s been little mystery as to why the other firms were targeted. Indeed, the White House made little effort to hide its motivations, lashing out at firms because they hired lawyers the president doesn’t like and/or worked on cases that Trump disapproves of.