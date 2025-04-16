Opinion

Harvard University resists Trump’s demands: ‘We’ll see how far the president takes this’ April 15, 2025 / 11:44

New York Attorney General James is latest target of Trump’s revenge term

The president’s federal housing director suggested the state official who investigated Trump should face prosecution by Trump’s DOJ.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

