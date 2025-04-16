New York Attorney General James is latest target of Trump’s revenge term

A “criminal referral” sounds serious, but it doesn’t force prosecutors to file charges against anyone. Still, New York Attorney General Letitia James could have reason to worry about a Trump administration official’s push for her to face federal charges — even if she didn’t break the law.

The cause for concern stems from the general nature of the criminal system, as well as the specific nature of how President Donald Trump’s Justice Department wields the law on his behalf.

Trump’s second term has been a provocation against the law itself.

James, of course, leads the office that secured the massive civil fraud ruling against Trump and others last year (it’s on appeal). But with Trump back in office, his federal housing director wrote a “criminal referral” letter about James to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who defended Trump personally in his impeachment and criminal cases.

“Based on media reports,” federal housing director William J. Pulte wrote, “Ms. Letitia James has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms.” He listed several statutes he said James “could” have violated and urged the Justice Department to consider “criminal prosecution.”

James’ spokesperson said she’s “focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this Administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution. She will not be intimidated by bullies — no matter who they are.”