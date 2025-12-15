Republicans splinter as Trump struggles to lead, grows more unpopular

A few weeks ago, Donald Trump published a familiar boast to his social media platform. “The Republican Party has never been so UNITED AS IT IS RIGHT NOW!” the president wrote.

For those who keep up on Trump’s rhetoric, the claim reflected a familiar problem: He often struggles to differentiate what he wants to be true and what he presents as true. In other words, the president wants the GOP to be unified, so he insists the party has reached an unprecedented level of unity.

As a practical matter, this should hardly be the president’s top priority. Party unity is nice, but policy successes and public support matter far more.

But more importantly, it’s hard not to notice just how demonstrably silly the underlying claim is. As 2025 nears its end, the contemporary GOP is many things, but “united” isn’t one of them.

In recent days, Americans have seen evidence of Republican divisions on health care. And mid-decade redistricting. And House Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership. And U.S. policy on Russia’s war in Ukraine. And the administration targeting Democratic military veterans in Congress.