Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Journalist on GOP’s standing ahead of midterms: ‘Republicans are nervous’  December 10, 2025 / 10:16

House Republicans made matters even worse for Trump on his day from hell

The president has suffered through plenty of awful days this year, but few could compete with Thursday’s events.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post