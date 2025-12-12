Opinion

‘Absolutely extraordinary:’ Buttigieg on Trump’s Indiana redistricting flop December 11, 2025 / 08:40

Trump pretends his power-grab flop in Indiana wasn’t humiliating (but it was)

It was one of the most brutal failures of the president’s second term. To hear Trump tell it, this fiasco wasn’t a big deal.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

