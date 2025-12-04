Amid rancor and feuds, Mike Johnson faces new speculation about his political survival

Shortly after Donald Trump signed the Republicans’ domestic policy megabill in July, the president had nothing but positive things to say about House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had closely followed the White House’s instructions throughout the process. The Louisiana Republican, Trump said, would “go down as one of the great speakers at any time in history.”

A lot can change in five months.

As 2025 nears its end, Johnson can boast about the passage of one giant far-right bill, but he has little else to show for his yearlong efforts. The House speaker is seen in essence as a presidential caddy; his party is struggling at the ballot box; his members are retiring and resigning in unexpected numbers; a growing number of lawmakers are going around Johnson with discharge petitions to legislate on issues he’d prefer to ignore; and the GOP leader generally sounds rather miserable.

But to fully appreciate just how dreadful things have become for Johnson, consider that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a member of the House GOP leadership team, this week publicly accused the speaker of telling “lies” and protecting the “deep state.”

Stefanik then sat down with The Wall Street Journal and went even further. From the article:

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, a prominent ally of President Trump, criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling him an ineffective leader who is losing control over the GOP conference headed into the midterm elections. ‘He certainly wouldn’t have the votes to be speaker if there was a roll-call vote tomorrow,’ the New York lawmaker, who is running for governor, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. ‘I believe that the majority of Republicans would vote for new leadership. It’s that widespread.’