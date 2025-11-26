Opinion

Vladimir Putin and Steve Witkoff.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Aug. 6, 2025 in Moscow.Gavriil Grigorov / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Even some Republicans think Steve Witkoff went too far with advice for Russia

It’s clear that Trump’s special envoy “fully favors the Russians,” one GOP lawmaker said. “He cannot be trusted to lead these negotiations.”

Nov. 26, 2025, 10:49 AM EST

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

