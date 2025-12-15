Opinion

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion in the White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with farmers in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Dec. 8, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong / Alex Wong/Getty Images

As health care consumers confront brutal choices, Trump expresses indifference

“Don't make it sound so bad,” the president said when asked about the tens of millions of Americans facing a dramatic spike in health care costs.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

