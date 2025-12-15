As health care consumers confront brutal choices, Trump expresses indifference

With time running out before inflexible deadlines, the political fight over the Affordable Care Act has come into sharp focus: Tens of millions of American consumers are poised to face vastly more expensive health care premiums unless Republicans act. Barring a breakthrough, families nationwide will soon have to choose between paying far more or going without.

A week ago, when Donald Trump sat down with Politico’s Dasha Burns, the reporter tried to help set the stage for the president. “So right now, people are buying their holiday presents,” she noted after referencing the fight over “Obamacare” premiums. “They’re planning their budgets….”

Trump interrupted her mid-sentence. “Look, don’t be dramatic,” the Republican said, before again telling Burns, “Don’t be dramatic.”

The president’s response suggested that, as far as he’s concerned, to be concerned about American families and their health care costs is necessarily to be histrionic about a problem he prefers to overlook.

As the week neared its end, Trump reiterated his indifference.

“At the end of this year, those extended Obamacare subsidies expire,” a reporter asked the president. “What’s your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up?”

The Republican replied, “Don’t make it sound so bad,” before attacking the journalist’s integrity.