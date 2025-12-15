Supreme Court again takes up a case involving race, juries and an infamous prosecutor

In a closely watched case in 2019, the Supreme Court sided with Curtis Flowers, a Black man who was tried six times for the same quadruple murder in Mississippi. Over dissent from Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, the high court said the judge in Flowers’ sixth trial had wrongly approved prosecutor Doug Evans’ move to keep a Black person off the jury. The state declined to seek a seventh trial against Flowers, who maintained his innocence.

On Monday, the court took up the case of another Black death row prisoner in Mississippi: Terry Pitchford, who argues that Evans illegally kept Black people from his jury, too.

A notable brief from prospective jurors who were kept off Pitchford’s jury highlighted the overlap in the two cases. “The similarities between this case and Flowers’ sixth trial are striking. Just as in Flowers, in Pitchford’s case, Evans relied on race in deciding who to strike from the jury,” they wrote to the justices, urging them to take Pitchford’s appeal. “This Court is no stranger to Evans,” they wrote.

But whether Pitchford will win, like Flowers did, remains to be seen.

In agreeing to review his appeal, the court said that it will focus on a procedural question: whether the state’s top court unreasonably found that Pitchford had waived his right to rebut the prosecutor’s race-neutral justification for striking the prospective jurors. In their order granting review, the justices cited the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, or AEDPA, which the court’s Republican-appointed majority has read to block relief for state criminal defendants challenging their convictions in federal court. That wasn’t at issue in Flowers’ appeal, which the justices reviewed directly from Mississippi state court.

In Pitchford’s case, U.S. District Judge Michael Mills found the state courts’ rejection of his jury bias claim was unreasonable. Mills, a George W. Bush appointee, said the Flowers case was, “at the very least, informative, and should have been examined in the state appellate court’s consideration” of Pitchford’s claim.

But a federal appellate panel of fellow GOP appointees reversed that relief, reasoning that Mills was too hard on the state court. The panel noted that Mills had found that Pitchford’s lawyer sufficiently objected to Evans’ strikes such that he didn’t waive his rights. But the panel said that even if Mills was correct, that still wouldn’t entitle Pitchford to relief in federal court, due to AEDPA’s limits. “It is well-settled that even an erroneous state ruling is not enough to overcome AEDPA’s relitigation bar,” the appeals court said.