Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court appears poised to give President Trump expanded presidential power December 8, 2025 / 03:09

Supreme Court again takes up a case involving race, juries and an infamous prosecutor

The justices agreed to review the appeal of another Black death row prisoner in Mississippi, after their 2019 ruling for Curtis Flowers.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post