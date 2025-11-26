Opinion

Paul Rieckhoff slams Trump’s probe into Sen. Kelly: Crossing into ‘deep authoritarian waters’ November 25, 2025 / 05:30

As Pete Hegseth advances retaliatory investigation, Mark Kelly picks up GOP backing

The Pentagon’s meritless scrutiny of the Arizona Democrat is moving forward. Even some Republicans agree this is a misguided mistake.

Nov. 26, 2025, 12:01 PM EST

