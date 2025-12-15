Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: “There is nothing new under the sun”

In today’s newsletter, Johannah Lowin, editor at The Tea and senior producer at MS NOW, reflects on the horrific shooting that took place in Bondi Beach, Australia.

Recommended Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: A Holiday Dispatch from Mika Mika Brzezinski Morning Joe The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘Now the candidates must wait’ Joe ScarboroughCourtesy Shulamit Mansbach, Rachel Posner/Posner Family Estate via Rare Historical Photos
By  Johannah Lowin

Johannah Lowin