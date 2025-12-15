The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: “There is nothing new under the sun”

This is the Dec. 15 edition of “The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe” newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.
“What has been will be again,
What has been done will be done again;
There is nothing new under the sun.”
—
Ecclesiastes 1:9
“AND THERE WAS LIGHT”: HANUKKAH, AFTER EVERYTHING
There is nothing new under the sun.
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose American-Israeli son, Hersh, was murdered in captivity in Gaza, returned to those words this weekend.
In an essay for The Free Press, she describes seeing footage filmed by Hamas during Hanukkah 2023 of her son and five other hostages lighting candles in a makeshift menorah of paper cups.
The experience was “confusing, teasing, sickening, befuddling, cruel, shocking, soothing, and mostly just a mindscrew,” Goldberg-Polin writes. “That was the point.”
There is something particularly unsettling about watching people light Hanukkah candles, a ritual of endurance and hope, when we already know how the story ends.
In the footage, the hostages struggle to keep the fragile flames alive in the airless tunnels — an effort echoing their own fight to survive in what Goldberg-Polin has called “the bowels of hell on earth.”
Within the year, all six were shot and killed.
Last month, I took my 9-year-old son to his school’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” In the annex where they hid from the Nazis for more than two years, Anne and the others light Hanukkah candles and recite the blessings.
Later, we hear voices below, a door opening, the sound of boots on the stairs. My son — aware of what is coming — covers his eyes. But what follows is not shown. The stage goes dark.
The final scene returns to the annex after the war. Otto Frank stands alone. He is the only survivor.
These two moments of hope followed by horror — Hanukkahs nearly 80 years apart — unfold under confinement: Jews marking the holiday in hiding or captivity, with no illusion of safety.
This weekend, Jewish families gathered in the open to light candles on Bondi Beach in Sydney, near a playground. Gunfire followed. At least 15 people were killed, including a rabbi, a Holocaust survivor, and a 10-year-old child. Dozens more remain hospitalized.
It was an image of innocence: parents and their children listening to music, blowing bubbles, gathering around a menorah — unaware of what was about to happen.
In the hostage footage, Hersh says that lighting candles in the tunnels reminds him of a 1931 photograph: a family’s Hanukkah menorah glowing on a windowsill, a Nazi flag hanging from the building across the street.
In January 2024, as the 100th day of the hostages’ captivity approached, thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to call for their release. A banner stretched across the crowd: “And the world remains silent.”