Under pressure, Tulsi Gabbard claims she and Trump are somehow ‘on the same page’

Things haven’t been going especially well for Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard lately. She recently fired the leaders of the National Intelligence Council, for example, because it dared to produce accurate information Donald Trump didn’t like.

That coincided with reports of a member of Gabbard’s team trying to politicize intelligence, the release of a weird Gabbard video that even Republicans found bizarre, reports that the DNI has been left out of important meetings and strategy sessions, and a Politico report on the degree to which the president has soured on the former congresswoman.

Things went from bad to worse this week when Trump was asked for his reaction to Gabbard’s recent testimony on Iran’s nuclear program. “I don’t care what she said,” the president told reporters, referring to his own handpicked director of national intelligence.

Soon after, the DNI appeared to be in damage control mode. The Washington Post reported:

Gabbard blamed the media for misconstruing her earlier testimony, asserting that ‘President Trump was saying the same thing that I said.’ … ‘We are on the same page,’ she told CNN. Asked for comment, Gabbard’s office referred to those remarks.