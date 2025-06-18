Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Really scary’: Tom Friedman alarmed by WH ‘cabinet of knuckleheads’ as Israel-Iran conflict rises June 18, 2025 / 14:56

Under pressure, Tulsi Gabbard claims she and Trump are somehow ‘on the same page’

The beleaguered director of national intelligence is apparently trying to stay on the president’s good side. It’s not going especially well.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post