DNI Tulsi Gabbard considers overhaul of Trump’s daily intelligence briefing June 2, 2025 / 04:18

Even Republicans aren’t sure what to make of Tulsi Gabbard’s weird new video

The DNI’s video about nuclear threats was so odd that one GOP senator suggested that “she obviously needs to change her meds.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

