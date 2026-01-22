America’s Western allies have had enough — or so they say.
This week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, one world leader after another expressed frustration with the United States over its increasingly hostile behavior toward them and called for a new path forward.
According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, it’s time for Europe to seek a permanent break with the U.S. “Nostalgia will not bring back the old order,” said von der Leyen. “It’s time to seize this opportunity and build a new independent Europe.”
“So many red lines are being crossed,” said Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in response to President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs over Greenland, “that you have the choice between your self-respect — being a happy vassal is one thing. Being a miserable slave is something else.”
“Europe has very strong tools now, and we have to use them when we are not respected,” huffed French President Emmanuel Macron.
But perhaps the most direct criticism of Trump — and call for a new world order — came from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who told the assembled global elite, “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition.” Carney declared that “great powers … using economic integration as weapons, tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” cannot continue.
“We live in an era of great-power rivalry,” said Carney. “The rules-based order is fading,” and “middle powers [such as Canada] must act together because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu.”
These comments are the logical endpoint of Trump’s first year in office, in which he has seemingly gone out of his way to stick a finger in the eye of key NATO allies and undermine some of America’s most enduring and beneficial bilateral relationships.
But if all this talk sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve heard it before.
In the waning days of the Cold War, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister and President of the Council of Europe, Jacques Loos, infamously declared, “This is the hour of Europe, not the hour of the Americans.”
In February 2003, as America prepared to go to war in Iraq and U.S. leaders were sneering at America’s “old” European allies, French President Jacques Chirac warned of a unipolar world dominated by the U.S. and said “Europe must realize the importance of expressing its own vision of world problems and of supporting it with a common, credible defense.”
In 2017, after a disastrous G-7 summit with Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, “The days when Europe could rely on others were over,” and argued that Europe must take its fate into its own hands.
But a funny thing happened next.
Loos was referring to the unfolding war in the former Yugoslavia, and while many European leaders believed that the time had come for Europe to look after its own continent’s affairs, it was U.S. military might combined with diplomatic heft that brought an end to the conflict in the Balkans.
In 2009, when President Barack Obama replaced George W. Bush in the White House, Europe returned to the tried-and-true paradigm of following America’s lead on the world stage. In 2021, when Joe Biden arrived in the Oval Office, the same pattern emerged again. And when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, it was once again the U.S. that took the lead in assembling a European coalition to oppose Vladimir Putin’s military aggression.
Perhaps this time is different, and America’s allies have reached their breaking point with America’s bullying and dalliance with unilateralism. But skepticism is warranted.