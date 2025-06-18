Opinion

As a retired police lieutenant, I’m alarmed at the lawlessness we’re seeing from ICE

ICE’s increasingly aggressive tactics have created a growing perception that law enforcement no longer sees itself as bound by the law.

NYC comptroller detained by ICE agents after court hearing June 17, 2025 / 02:48
By  Diane Goldstein

Diane Goldstein

Lt. Diane Goldstein (Ret.) is a 21-year police veteran and executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit group of police, judges, and other law enforcement professionals who support policies that improve public safety and police-community relations.