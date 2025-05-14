Opinion

Gabbard fires the wrong intelligence officials, at the wrong time, for the wrong reason

The National Intelligence Council produced a report that contradicted Donald Trump’s assumptions. Tulsi Gabbard just fired the council’s leadership.

May. 14, 2025, 3:34 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

