Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

In Trump embarrassing himself again for Putin, CIA sees a president switching sides July 15, 2025 / 04:23

Key Senate Democrat slams DNI Gabbard after her appearance at a far-right political event

She told senators, “You have my commitment to be completely objective, unbiased and apolitical.” She apparently changed her mind.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post