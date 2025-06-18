On multiple fronts, Trump gives American businesses new reasons to reject his agenda

A couple of weeks before Election Day 2024, The New York Times’ editorial board published a memorable piece with a straightforward headline: “American Business Cannot Afford to Risk Another Trump Presidency.”

The editors all but pleaded with private-sector leaders to recognize the looming dangers of a possible second term for Donald Trump. “Voting on narrow policy concerns would reflect a catastrophically nearsighted view of the interests of American business,” they wrote, adding that business owners should be “afraid of the consequences if he prevails.”

Eight months later, the warnings appear prescient. The Times reported this week:

President Trump is sending conflicting messages about his immigration crackdown, promising a reprieve for certain industries that rely on immigrant labor while doubling down on his promise to arrest and deport anyone who is living in the United States illegally. The situation has left business owners unclear on exactly what the Trump policy is….

The Washington Post had a related report noting that the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy organization that represents Fortune 500 companies on Capitol Hill, has raised concerns that the White House’s erratic approach to anti-immigration raids and deportations have adversely affected farms, hotels and restaurants, as well as the meatpacking, construction, manufacturing, retail, elder care and dairy industries.