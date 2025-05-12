Opinion

Trump reportedly shrugs off intelligence briefings he needs, but doesn’t want

In his first term, the president blew off intelligence briefings that he needed to govern. The problem is even worse in his second term.

May. 12, 2025, 10:53 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

