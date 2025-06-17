Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump leaves G7 summit early to focus on Israel-Iran conflict, urging Tehran residents to evacuate June 17, 2025 / 11:55

Pressed on Gabbard’s Iran assessment, Trump says, ‘I don’t care what she said’

Remember the last time a Republican president disregarded intelligence to insist a Middle Eastern foe had weapons of mass destruction?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post