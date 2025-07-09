DOJ says Comey and Brennan, perceived Trump foes, are under criminal investigation

Fox News raised a few eyebrows Tuesday night with an unexpected report: Former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey, the network said, are facing criminal investigations from Donald Trump’s Justice Department. Another conservative media outlet, The Washington Times, published a similar report soon after.

Asked about the reporting, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t confirm the investigations, but the president’s chief spokesperson cheered the news during a Fox News appearance, calling Comey and Brennan “disgraceful individuals” who “lied to Congress.” Leavitt said she’s “glad to hear it,” referencing the reporting on the probes, and added that “the truth must come out. … That’s what the president believes in.”

And while those comments were difficult to take seriously, given Trump’s record of breathtaking dishonesty, the underlying issue is apparently quite real. NBC News reported:

The Trump administration has put two repeated targets of President Donald Trump under criminal investigation, although details of what exactly they are being investigated for or how far the Justice Department intends on taking the probes are unclear. [Brennan and Comey] are facing criminal investigations, according to a statement that a Justice Department spokesperson provided to reporters.

Comey did not respond to a request for comment. Brennan, who is a paid contributor to MSNBC and NBC News, had no immediate comment. The FBI declined to comment.

Time will tell what, if anything, comes of these investigations, and it’s worth emphasizing that criminal probes often don’t lead to criminal charges.

But let’s not miss the forest for the trees: Brennan and Comey have long been targets, not just of the president’s far-right base — both men appeared, for example, on FBI Director Kash Patel’s so-called enemies list, filled with those he identified as “government gangsters” — but also of the president himself.

What’s more, they join a long and growing list.

In April, for example, Trump signed two first-of-their-kind executive orders targeting a pair of officials from his first term who defied him. There was barely a pretense in the orders that the targeted former officials — Christopher Krebs, who led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Miles Taylor, a former high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official — had done anything wrong. Indeed, the closer one looked at the stated rationales in support of the directives, the more ridiculous they appeared.

Nevertheless, the president directed Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Homeland Security to launch a “review” into Krebs, while simultaneously ordering DHS to investigate Taylor.