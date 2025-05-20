Opinion

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver charged after visiting ICE facility in New Jersey

After the Trump administration charged a sitting judge and a sitting mayor in separate cases, a Democratic member of Congress has joined the list.

May. 19, 2025, 8:41 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

