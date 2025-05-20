Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver charged after visiting ICE facility in New Jersey

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has arrested a sitting judge and a sitting mayor, leaving many to wonder whether a member of Congress might soon join the list. Wonder no more.

The acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, announced on Monday that her office was charging Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement.”

The basic elements of the story are straightforward. Earlier this month, a group of Democratic officials, including three members of Congress, visited Delaney Hall, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in New Jersey. The point, according to the lawmakers, was to conduct oversight, which is a core congressional responsibility.

Things did not go well, however, at Delaney Hall. There was a chaotic scene involving protesters, lawmakers and Trump administration agents, culminating in Ras Baraka, the Democratic mayor of New Jersey’s Newark, getting arrested and being charged with trespassing.

While Habba, a former Trump lawyer, claimed the mayor “ignored multiple warnings” to “remove himself from the ICE detention center,” Baraka soon after told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, “After they finally told us to leave, and I told them I was leaving, they came outside the gate and arrested me. So it looked like it was targeted.” (Habba also announced Monday that the charges against Mayor Baraka would be dropped.)

Just as notable, however, was the involvement of three House Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey — Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez and McIver — who said in a statement that they were met with “contempt, disrespect, and aggression from ICE” while they were conducting oversight. A day later, however, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security accused the members of Congress of having assaulted ICE officers and suggested criminal charges were a distinct possibility. Evidently, this was not meaningless posturing.