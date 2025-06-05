As Trump targets Biden with new investigation, a Republican endgame comes into focus

Donald Trump’s unhealthy fixation on Joe Biden took a weird turn over the weekend, as the Republican incumbent amplified a social media message that accused the former Democratic president of being a robotic clone after secretly having been “executed in 2020.”

While this didn’t reflect well on the current president’s judgment, it did draw some guffaws from observers who marveled at the outlandish absurdities Trump has embraced as part of his hysterical campaign against his immediate predecessor. His latest anti-Biden move, however, was far less amusing. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday directed a wide-ranging investigation into former President Joe Biden and officials in his administration, accusing his aides of using ‘autopen’ signatures to cover up his ‘cognitive decline’ and assert presidential power. … The announcement Wednesday directs the White House counsel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether anyone ‘conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.’

The presidential directive to the Justice Department came roughly two weeks after Trump published an item to his social media platform in which he accused officials in the Biden White House of having committed “TREASON” as part of a secret plot to “destroy our Country.”

Biden apparently wasn’t pleased with the developments, issuing a statement that described the investigation as a “distraction” from the Republican agenda. “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” said the Delaware Democrat.

There is, of course, a degree of irony to the circumstances. After his defeat in the 2020 election, Trump spent years insisting that Biden had ordered an investigation into him — an odd conspiracy theory for which there is literally no evidence. Now, it’s Trump who’s doing exactly what he falsely accused his predecessor of doing.

What’s more, it’s not just the executive branch taking the anti-Biden crusade seriously. House Republicans are ramping up their investigations into the former president — House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has even subpoenaed Biden’s personal doctor to testify before Congress — as are Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The broader question is why the party has launched this crusade.