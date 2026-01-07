Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

White House says military force to seize Greenland is ‘always an option’

Days after seizing Venezuela's president, the administration said force to acquire the Danish territory is “always an option,” rattling NATO allies.

A plane with "TRUMP" written on the side sits on a snowy tarmac.
An aircraft allegedly carrying Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 7, 2025.Emil Stach / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images
By  David Rohde Vaughn Hillyard  and  Julia Jester
David Rohde headshot

David Rohde

David Rohde is the senior national security reporter for MS NOW. Previously he was the senior executive editor for national security and law for NBC News.

Vaughn Hillyard

Vaughn Hillyard is a senior White House reporter for MS NOW.

Julia Jester

Julia Jester covers politics for MS NOW and is based in Washington, D.C.