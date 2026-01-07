White House says military force to seize Greenland is ‘always an option’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his advisers are discussing “a range of options” for the United States to acquire Greenland, including potential military action, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, escalating tensions with key NATO allies just days after American forces stormed the Venezuelan capital and seized President Nicolás Maduro.
Use of military force in Greenland is “always an option,” Leavitt told MS NOW, though she declined to specify what other approaches the administration was exploring.
The administration’s continued focus on Greenland — a self-governing part of Denmark, a NATO member state — has drawn criticism from lawmakers in both parties and alarmed European officials already rattled by Maduro’s arrest.
During a classified briefing with congressional leaders on Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the idea of seizing Greenland by military action, telling lawmakers the president was interested in buying the territory, according to two people familiar with the discussion, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Reuters earlier reported that Trump is also considering proposing a “pact” that would give him expanded control of the island.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., brushed off Rubio’s comment when asked about it on Tuesday, saying he did not remember and suggesting the secretary of State “might have said it in jest or something.” Johnson said he does not think military action in Greenland is appropriate.
The governments of Iceland and Denmark requested that Rubio immediately meet with the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark to discuss Trump’s recent remarks about Greenland’s sovereignty, Danish government officials told MS NOW.
In a social media post, Greenland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vivian Motzfeldt, said that her government’s prior requests for meetings with Rubio have not been accepted.
A Trump administration official familiar with the White House deliberations over Greenland said the president’s military threats should be taken seriously but suggested such a move would be “silly” and effectively make NATO “obsolete.” The official said Trump’s concerns that Greenland and Denmark were not doing enough to protect the U.S. from potential Arctic incursions by Russian and Chinese forces were genuine.
“Saturday was instructive to take him at his word,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, referring to the Maduro operation. “He’s for real about hemispheric defense. We’re past the point of relying on the figments of Denmark-NATO’s ability to indirectly provide for U.S. national security.”
The official said any American annexation of Greenland would still require negotiations and would likely preserve some level of independence for the island, perhaps similar to Puerto Rico’s territorial status.
“It just seems hard to imagine,” the official said, referring to the notion that the U.S. military could seize Greenland by force. “It seems silly. It renders NATO obsolete at that point. That’s brinksmanship that doesn’t make the bigger alliance make any more sense.”
Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on whether he had assured alliance members that the United States will not violate its commitments by militarily seizing Greenland.
In a rare bipartisan statement, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat of New Hampshire, and Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, who lead the Senate NATO Observer Group, warned against fracturing the Western alliance.