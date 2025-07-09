X CEO Linda Yaccarino says she’s stepping down from Elon Musk’s platform

Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday said she’s stepping down as CEO of X, roughly two years after she assumed the top role at Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure.

Her announcement follows a series of unflattering news stories about her boss and about X, most recently focused on Grok, the AI chatbot commissioned for the site, which has been spewing antisemitic misinformation since its code was updated last week.

“When [Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company,” Yaccarino said in a post on X on Wednesday. “I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

She touted her team for seeking to “prioritize the safety of our users” and said “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter” with Musk’s xAI, the artificial intelligence company behind Grok.