Tracking Trump’s first-year promises: What he delivered, what he didn’t

President Donald Trump arrived back at the White House in January full of promises: He would end wars and make peace, curtail diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and to make the economy “great again.”
Nearly a year into his first term, some of his pledges remain unfulfilled, while others have advanced — though not always as advertised.
Here are key promises that Trump campaigned on, accompanied by assessments of how far he has (or has not) come in accomplishing them.
End Russia’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours
Trump pledged dozens of times that he could end Russia’s war on Ukraine “within 24 hours” of taking office. But 11 months into his second term, that war rages on.
When a reporter confronted him in June about that timeline, Trump claimed he was being “sarcastic” and conceded, “it’s more difficult than people would have any idea.”
Last month, the president proposed a peace plan that would require Ukraine to cede territory and forgo joining NATO.
On Dec. 28, Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort to attempt to iron out a deal, but it remains elusive, with some details yet to be finalized.
“I do think we’re getting a lot closer, maybe very close,” Trump said afterward.
End the weaponization of the Justice Department
“Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents — something I know something about,” Trump said in January during his inaugural address. “We will not allow that to happen.”
Yet his administration has done exactly that. The Trump Justice Department has sought to prosecute high-profile critics of the president, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James — the latter of which White House chief of staff Susie Wiles conceded to Vanity Fair “might be retribution.”
Trump also issued blanket pardons to more than 1,000 people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — including some who violently assaulted police officers — in an effort to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost.
Generate wealth for average Americans through tariffs
Trump has called “tariff” his favorite word in the English language and repeatedly predicted the levies would enrich Americans.
“Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” he said in his Inauguration speech.
Since Trump announced sweeping tariffs in April, the reality has been more complicated. While the Trump administration has estimated that the new tariffs have brought in an additional $200 billion in revenue this year, they are ultimately paid by U.S. importers and consumers. A Yale Budget Lab analysis estimated that tariffs will cost the average U.S. household $1,700 a year. They’ve also contributed to the stubbornly high inflation rate, which has gone up since the tariffs were unveiled in April. And consumer confidence has declined for five consecutive months, with tariffs cited as a leading reason for that pessimism.
End federal recognition of transgender Americans
“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump said in his inauguration speech.
Trump moved swiftly to reshape federal policy on gender identity, effectively erasing transgender and nonbinary people from existence. On his first day in office, he signed an executive order stating the government would only recognize biological sex rather than gender identity. In subsequent orders, he sought to ban transgender troops from the military, block gender-affirming care for minors and pledged to revoke federal funding for schools that support what the administration calls “gender ideology” or the social transitioning of transgender kids. And in December, top federal health officials announced a slate of actions aimed at eradicating gender-affirming care for trans youth.
Each of those actions has attracted legal challenges from advocates for transgender Americans.
“Trans, nonbinary and intersex people are living proudly all across the country, and there is nothing that Donald Trump can do to change that,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of Advocates for Trans Equality, said in a statement after Trump’s first day in office.