Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Tracking Trump’s first-year promises: What he delivered, what he didn’t

From ending wars to eliminating federal agencies, an assessment of the President Donald Trump’s key campaign commitments shows mixed results — and some broken promises.

Donald Trump walks at the White House at night, wearing a white USA hat.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the South Portico along the South Lawn at the White House on Dec. 13, 2025. Tom Brenner / Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.