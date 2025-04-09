The only thing consistent about the White House’s tariffs are the inconsistencies

Imagine you’re an executive at an American company that relies at least in part on imports and exports. As part of your day-to-day responsibilities, you have to make decisions about product purchases, shipping, staffing and investments that will shape your business’ future.

Then imagine you saw a timeline like this one:

Feb. 1: Trump announces the imposition of new tariffs on the United States’ three largest trading partners — Canada, Mexico and China — and says there is nothing anyone can do to delay the policy.

Feb. 3: The American president backs off, claiming he’s made some last-minute deals that effectively did not exist.

March 4: Trump again announces that he’s imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

March 5: He exempts auto makers from his policy.

March 6: Trump issues another round of broad exemptions for a wide range of goods.

April 2: In a speech filled with bizarre lies, president announces it’s “Liberation Day” and unveils sweeping international tariffs based on a formula that was quickly exposed as gibberish.

April 3 to April 8: The president, White House officials, congressional Republicans and their allies insist there is simply no way that Trump would back down under pressure as his tariff policy rocks global markets and raises the specter of a recession.