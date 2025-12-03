Opinion

Mike Johnson works in secret to strip IVF health coverage from defense bill

The speaker is working behind closed doors to remove a provision from the National Defense Authorization Act that would mandate health coverage for in vitro fertilization for all active duty military.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in the Capitol.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in the Capitol on Oct. 28, 2025.Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane  and  Mychael Schnell

Julianne McShane

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.