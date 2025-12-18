Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

U.S. agencies announce sweeping measures that would restrict trans health care

Federal officials said the measures will protect kids from making long-term health care decisions they could come to regret — despite evidence to the contrary. It comes as House Republicans are making similar moves.

DOJ subpoenas doctors and clinics involved with transgender medical procedures on children August 21, 2025 / 08:50
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.