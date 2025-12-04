Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Grand jury fails to reindict Letitia James

But sources said there should be “no premature celebrations” because Trump’s Justice Department could try a third time to indict the former New York attorney general on alleged mortgage fraud.

State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at National Action Network Headquarters in New York City.
State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at National Action Network Headquarters in New York City on Nov. 27, 2025.Lev Radin / Pacific Press and LightRocket via Getty Images
By  Carol Leonnig Ken Dilanian Fallon Gallagher Nora McKee  and  Lisa Rubin

Carol Leonnig

Carol Leonnig is a senior investigative reporter with MS NOW.

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian

Ken Dilanian is the justice and intelligence correspondent for MS NOW.

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher is a legal affairs reporter for MS NOW.

Nora McKee

Nora McKee is the D.C. coordinator for MS NOW.

Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 