What happens next with James Comey’s head-spinning criminal case

What a week for former FBI Director James Comey, culminating in his legal team late Friday afternoon filing a motion to dismiss his entire criminal case.
On Wednesday, Comey’s lawyers argued that the federal criminal charges against him should be dismissed because he has been both “selectively and vindictively” prosecuted by the Trump administration — at the direction of President Donald Trump himself.
Yet the biggest revelation from that hearing had little to do with Trump’s allegedly personal vendetta against Comey. Instead, courtroom attendees were stunned to hear both the Justice Department’s lead lawyer, Tyler Lemons, and the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Lindsey Halligan, acknowledge that the two-count indictment was never shown to the full grand jury — or even presented in the grand jury room.
Those present in the courtroom said the admission was so shocking and unexpected, you could hear a pin drop.
Lemons and Halligan each admitted that after the grand jury rejected count one of the indictment and voted to approve two others, the DOJ simply prepared a new document with only those charges and had both Halligan and the jury foreperson sign it.
The DOJ did an about-face on Thursday, insisting that the grand jury voted on and approved the two-count indictment.
But the consequence of that courtroom admission, at least according to Comey lawyer Michael Dreeben, remains stark — and severe. And now the legal team has moved to dismiss the case permanently.
“There is no indictment that Mr. Comey is facing that was returned before the elapse of the statute of limitations,” Dreeben had asserted in court. In other words, the alleged crime by Comey happened a while ago — and the government had a finite period of time to indict him. That deadline passed at the end of September, just five days after the indictment was served.
Dreeben continued: That would not only be an additional basis for dismissal, but if “no indictment was returned before the statute of limitations expired . . . that would be tantamount to a complete bar of further prosecution in this case.”
So does this mean the Comey criminal case will end nearly as quickly as it began? Not exactly. Here’s what we know:
First, with the DOJ reversing course on the courtroom admission, it seems the events that were agreed upon Wednesday are now, once again, in dispute.