No deadline but the ‘makings of a deal’: Trump meets Ukrainian leader at Mar-a-Lago

"We have two willing countries. We have two willing partners," Trump insisted. "Either it's going to end or it's going to go on for a very long time."

President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 28, 2025. (AP/Alex Brandon)AP
By  Erum Salam  and  Julia Jester

