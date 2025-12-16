Opinion

Key takeaways from Susie Wiles’ interviews with Vanity Fair

The magazine’s two-part article features Trump’s chief of staff weighing in on his second term, his scandals and his other top advisers. She calls the story a hit job.

‘I don’t think JD Vance will like this’: Morning Joe reacts to ‘stunning’ Susie Wiles interviews December 16, 2025 / 10:43
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.