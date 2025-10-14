Trump’s mass firings strike a hammer blow against Americans with disabilities

Over the weekend, the Trump administration fired almost all employees in the Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services. The mass dismissals were part of President Donald Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought’s attempts to pressure Democrats to cave to their demands, as the government shutdown continues. The firings also fit neatly with Trump’s track record on these issues. Throughout his career, Trump has shown little regard for people with disabilities. As president, he has sought to abolish the Department of Education and tapped Linda McMahon, a former WWE executive with scant experience in education, to neuter the department.
The administration’s decision to remove almost all personnel for the special education office is not just a betrayal of students with disabilities. It also is the final nail in the coffin for Republican support of the idea that people with disabilities can and should access public education so that they can empower themselves and live a fulfilling life.
Education for people with disabilities goes hand in hand with conservative ideals. While that may seem counterintuitive, having people with disabilities integrated into larger society is a way to reduce the chance that they have to depend on the government. Many Republicans used to recognize this. In the first year of his second term, President Richard Nixon signed the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, saying people with disabilities “will enjoy the benefits of expanded job opportunities and further steps toward independence.” Section 504 of the law explicitly prohibits any entity that receives federal dollars from discriminating against people with disabilities. In addition, the law created “504 plans,” which are meant to remove barriers to education for students with disabilities.
Two years later, Nixon’s successor, President Gerald Ford, signed the Education for All Handicapped Children Act (EHA). That law established what is now called a “Free Appropriate Public Education” for students with disabilities, and required schools to create “Individualized Education Plans” (IEP) for those students
In 1990, the same year as the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, George H.W. Bush signed a reauthorization of the EHA, renamed the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The reauthorization included autism and traumatic brain injury as disabilities covered under the law and also mandated that IEPs individualized plans to help K-12 students transition to adult life. All of this makes sense through the lens of Republican ideology of self-empowerment and helping people with disabilities work.
President George W. Bush continued this legacy when he signed a reauthorization of IDEA in 2004, which required early intervention for students who had not been identified as having a disability but who needed additional support and required that schools be made accountable for the performance of students with disabilities.