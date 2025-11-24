Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Donald Trump; Vladimir Putin; Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Getty Images

‘Gross buffoonery’: Trump’s approach to Russia’s war in Ukraine takes an incoherent turn

The White House’s handling of Russia’s war in Ukraine has been a mess for months. In recent days, it has gotten worse.

Nov. 24, 2025, 9:25 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post