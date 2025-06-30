Opinion

‘Slot machine justice:’ The Supreme Court’s reliance on the emergency docket May 25, 2025 / 12:00

Five shadow docket cases that help us understand the latest Supreme Court term

The Alien Enemies Act, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, DOGE and more featured in rulings that reveal the Roberts Court’s priorities.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

