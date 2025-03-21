Ask Jordan: How can Trump appeal to the Supreme Court so quickly?

As you note, the issue the administration is pressing to the high court isn’t the constitutional merits of the birthright citizenship question per se but whether judges can block a move nationwide — instead of just helping the people who brought the lawsuits in these cases. Nationwide injunctions are an issue that’s applicable across all sorts of cases and one that Republican-appointed justices have criticized; along with the merits of the birthright citizenship issue not favoring the government, that could be what made taking the nationwide injunction issue to the justices a more attractive litigation strategy for the government rather than more directly and immediately seeking to upend a long-standing constitutional protection.

Notably, the justices aren’t treating the Trump administration’s applications with much urgency. Trump’s acting solicitor general filed the applications to the high court on March 13, and the justices gave the opposing parties an April 4 deadline to respond. In the context of purported emergency litigation, that’s a luxurious timeline. Whether that reflects the high court’s skepticism of the government’s underlying argument on the merits of the birthright citizenship issue, something else or some combination of factors may become more apparent in retrospect when the court ultimately rules on the government’s applications. But in light of that relatively luxurious timeline, it will likely be at least a couple more weeks until we learn more about the court’s thinking.

