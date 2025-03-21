Ask Jordan: How can Trump appeal to the Supreme Court so quickly?

“How can President Donald Trump appeal to the Supreme Court on the issue of whether a district judge can block action nationwide when I don’t believe the issue has gone through lower courts?”
— Tom Morris, Richmond, Virginia
Hi Tom,
There are different ways that cases get to the Supreme Court. The traditional route is for an issue to be fully litigated first through the trial and appellate courts, which can take years. Then there’s the route that the Trump administration took on birthright citizenship, which lands on the court’s so-called “shadow docket” or “emergency docket,” where the justices handle preliminary or urgent matters.
Here’s how that background plays out in the birthright citizenship litigation. Federal trial judges in three states (Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington) preliminarily halted Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. The administration went to the respective federal appeals courts to try to upend those trial-court orders, lost those efforts, and then went to the Supreme Court with applications that are still pending.