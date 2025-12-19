Ask Jordan: Can Congress force the Supreme Court to explain its shadow docket rulings?

“Is it possible for Congress to write a law that prohibits shadow docket rulings and/or forces a full written ruling explaining the reasoning?” – Ian

Hi Ian,

Democrats introduced a bill this week that seeks to address the issue you raise. Called the Shadow Docket Sunlight Act, it wouldn’t prohibit shadow docket rulings — meaning ones issued in response to emergency appeals without the benefit of full briefing and public hearings. But it would require written explanations and indications of how each justice voted.

I say the bill would do these things because we can safely assume that it won’t become law as long as Republicans control the Congress and the presidency. That reality staves off the power struggle that could ensue if the justices were to resist the measure as an unconstitutional incursion on their authority.

But even if the bill goes nowhere, it’s a good reminder of the status quo’s absurdity. The justices shouldn’t need legislation to force them to explain themselves or take responsibility for their votes. They should understand that it’s the least they owe the American people who are bound by their decisions. They’re thinking something when they make those decisions, so why not write it down and publish it? It’s a small ask.