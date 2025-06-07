Supreme Court helps DOGE keep information from watchdog group

The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s bid to keep information about the inner workings of the Department of Government Efficiency from being disclosed to a watchdog group while litigation continues in the case.

Over dissent from the court’s three Democratic appointees, the order follows a temporary reprieve in DOGE’s favor on May 23 from Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts’ administrative stay was in effect pending further word from him or the full court, which came Friday when the justices sent the case back to the lower court, reasoning that a judge’s order against DOGE was too broad.

The high court order was issued along with another order favoring DOGE in a separate case involving access to Social Security data.