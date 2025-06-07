Opinion

How DOGE destroyed a key piece of U.S. counterterrorism and Trump made it worse June 6, 2025 / 08:55

Supreme Court helps DOGE keep information from watchdog group

Previously, Chief Justice John Roberts had temporarily spared DOGE from having to disclose information about its operations.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

