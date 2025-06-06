Supreme Court grants Trump’s urgent bid for DOGE to have access to Social Security data

The Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration’s urgent bid for Department of Government Efficiency personnel to access sensitive Social Security data.

The three Democratic appointees dissented, with Justice Elena Kagan merely noting she would’ve denied the administration’s application, while Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote a dissent joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Jackson criticized the majority for intervening as it has done in other cases recently. She wrote that, “once again, this Court dons its emergency-responder gear, rushes to the scene, and uses its equitable power to fan the flames rather than extinguish them.”

The order came down alongside another one favoring DOGE in a case related to the Freedom of Information Act, from which the three Democratic appointees also dissented.

In this Social Security case, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander had blocked access pending further litigation. She wrote in a lengthy ruling April 17 that the administration couldn’t justify granting DOGE members access to Americans’ personal information, notwithstanding the stated goal of rooting out fraud and promoting efficiency.

“This intrusion into the personal affairs of millions of Americans — absent an adequate explanation for the need to do so — is not in the public interest,” the Obama-appointed judge in Maryland wrote. She said the Social Security Administration could still give DOGE members access to redacted or anonymized records, so long as anyone accessing that data is properly trained and vetted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit declined to halt Hollander’s injunction, and the government brought an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court. The government has frequently filed such appeals in President Donald Trump’s second term, as judges find legal issues with various aspects of his agenda.