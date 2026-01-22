Teachers union touts ‘victory for kids’ after Trump administration drops DEI appeal

A leading national teachers union is trumpeting its victory over the Trump administration, which has abandoned a legal effort to quash diversity, equity and inclusion in schools and colleges.
“This is a huge victory for kids,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, hailing what she called the most important of 22 lawsuits filed against the administration by her union.
The Department of Education on Wednesday withdrew its appeal of an August court ruling against its attempt to withhold billions of dollars worth of federal funding from schools that teach race-related lessons and take students’ racial background into consideration for admissions.
“In this case, with the stroke of a pen, the administration tried to take a hatchet to 60 years of civil rights laws that were meant to create educational opportunity for all kids,” Weingarten said in response. “They attempted to rewrite and redefine opportunity to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion and threatened schools and districts with penalties if they failed to comply.”
Democracy Forward, a legal advocacy organization that represented the plaintiffs — a consortium that included the American Sociological Association and the Eugene School District in Oregon — called the dismissal “a welcome relief and a meaningful win for public education.”