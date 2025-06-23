Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Federal judge orders release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but ICE detainment expected to happen June 22, 2025 / 03:31

The Trump administration’s MS-13 case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia crumbled in court

A federal judge rejected the government’s claim of Abrego’s gang membership while denying the broader effort to detain him pretrial.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post